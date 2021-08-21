Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for teen from Athens, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner
An Amber Alert was issued for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner (left). She is suspected to be...
An Amber Alert was issued for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner (left). She is suspected to be traveling with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy (right) to Florida.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner from Athens, TN.

Autumn has been missing since Aug. 19, according to a report from WVLT-TV.

It is suspected that she may be with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy and they are possibly heading to the St. Augustine, Florida area.

Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Department for kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner from Athens, TN.(Susan Niland | Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Autumn is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall and about weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue pants and a backpack.

Flournoy is described to be 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 163 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, officials said.

If you have seen Autumn Turner or Jacob Flournoy, or know where they might be, please call the Athens Police Department at (423) 745-3222 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
To provide any information on a downtown Louisville shooting at Broadway and 9th Street to...
Man in critical condition after downtown Louisville double shooting
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
City buys property to be space for homeless
JCPS offers online learning through the Pathfinder School of Innovation while some students are...
JCPS online school waiting list in place as thousands of kids quarantine

Latest News

Flooding, beach erosion and power outages are some of the top concerns about Henri on Long...
Northeast braces for Henri's impact
A new LMPD potential contract deal includes salary increases, alcohol and drug testing,...
More money, stricter discipline for LMPD officers in potential contract
The deal includes salary increases, alcohol and drug testing, stronger disciplinary actions for...
More money, stricter discipline for LMPD officers in potential contract
Three recent studies found waning protection over time against symptomatic infection, which...
Experts discuss booster options for Johnson & Johnson vaccine