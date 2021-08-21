Support Local Businesses
Fighting in stands causes Western High School to forfeit Friday’s game

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police respond to multiple fights near the stands.

The home game against Butler High School was paused during the third quarter as a “large commotion” had started in the crowd with fans, Butler athletics tweeted Friday night.

Shively Police Sergeant Patrick Allen confirmed officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. due to multiple fights between juveniles near the stands.

Police said it is unknown what caused the fights, but officers worked to remove the crowd from the stadium in an orderly fashion.

No other details on the incident were provided at this time.

Butler Athletics later tweeted that Western had forfeited the game, and Butler had won 20-12.

