Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student was charged after a cafeteria brawl spilled outside into the parking lot...
Parent explains where PRP freshman got a gun and why he brought it to school
To provide any information on a downtown Louisville shooting at Broadway and 9th Street to...
Man in critical condition after downtown Louisville double shooting
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
City buys property to be space for homeless
Soon, more FBI agents will be in Louisville to put a hyper focus on curbing violent crime.
FBI sending more agents to Louisville to curb violence

Latest News

The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Inside Oregon ICU overrun with COVID
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/21 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/21 4AM