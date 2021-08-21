Support Local Businesses
Man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Shelby Park

The shooting is possibly connected to another incident reported just blocks over
Two Shelby Park shootings occurred within 10 minutes late Friday night.
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot several times in Louisville late Friday night, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

He was found by LMPD officers after crashing his car on South Jackson Street in Shelby Park.

Smiley said the man was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment, where he later died due to his injuries. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Just 10 minutes prior to the crash, LMPD responded to reports of a shooting victim walking into UofL Hospital; Smiley said he was reportedly shot on South Preston Street.

The two shootings may be connected since they happened in the same neighborhood, Smiley said.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give any information to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WAVE 3 News Now
