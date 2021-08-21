Man stabbed in downtown Louisville sent to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after police witnessed a stabbing between two men in downtown Louisville Saturday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed just before 3 p.m., an officer witnessed the stabbing on the intersection of Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The officer detained the person of interest and the victim was sent to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police said the relationship between the two men is unknown at the moment. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.