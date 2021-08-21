Support Local Businesses
More money, stricter discipline for LMPD officers in potential contract

A new LMPD potential contract deal includes salary increases, alcohol and drug testing, stronger disciplinary actions for officers, and plans to build community relationships, leading to Mayor Fischer calling the agreement, “a dramatic step in reimagining public safety.”
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has experienced a mass exodus of officers for more than a year. Low pay has been the main reason, according to officers who have spoken with WAVE 3 News.

Friday, Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and River City FOP President Ryan Nichols announced a tentative agreement on a contract, which has been under discussion since January.

The deal includes salary increases, alcohol and drug testing, stronger disciplinary actions for officers, and plans to build community relationships, leading to Mayor Fischer calling the agreement, “a dramatic step in reimagining public safety.”

“Gun violence and staffing, our city needs highly motivated officers,” Fischer said.

The pay-scale details that this fiscal year, starting officers will make more than $49,500. By the end of the fiscal year 2023, salaries will range from $51,000 to nearly $79,000. For sergeants, the pay will jump from $78,800 to $93,500. Lieutenants will earn $98,000 to $123,100 a year. Raises every two years would also be guaranteed to all union members.

The pay increase also means, adhering to the newest reforms, some of which, community demands, like, upping the disciplinary action.

- Any time there is an officer-related incident, mandated alcohol and drug testing.

- Internal Affairs investigators will be required to undergo training.

- Officers are to recognize the Citizens Review and Accountability Board, Inspector General .

- Disciplinary records, will be permanent and include looking in to past finding of bias, excessive force,

The FOP vowed to give officers opportunities to build community relationships.

The union contract agreement has to be approved by Metro Council, where public comments will be allowed. It will also need to be ratified by FOP members.

The final vote is expected on the week of Sept. 6.

River City FOP sent a statement about the contract, saying:

River City FOP Statement on Contract Agreement
River City FOP Statement on Contract Agreement(WAVE3 News)

