Survivor of 1963 Alabama church bombing shares her story in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Martin Luther King Jr. called it “one of the most vicious crimes ever perpetrated against humanity” after the Ku Klux Klan set off 19 sticks of dynamite at a Birmingham, Alabama church almost 60 years ago.

Most people remember four little girls from the 16th Street Baptist Church explosion, but really there were five. Sarah Collins Rudolph survived.

To the nation, the bombing on Sept. 15, 1963 is known as the tipping point of the civil rights movement, but to Rudolph, it’s the day her life changed.

“It was a lot of trauma during that time, and I was so fearful,” Rudolph said Friday at the Roots 101 African American Museum in Louisville.

Rudolph said she remembers the walk to church with her older sister Addie 57 years ago. It was youth day.

“We was going to sing in the choir, take up the offerings and lead the devotion, and we were so excited,” Rudolph said.

12-year-old Rudolph and her 14-year-old sister prepared for service in the ladies lounge, which was downstairs of the church. She said the two were later joined by three other young girls named Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, and Carol Robertson.

“They went on to the other side where the stalls are and when they came out, that’s when Denise walked over to my sister and asked Addie to tie the sash on her dress,” Rudolph said. “When she turned around, she reached her hands out to tie the sash on her dress and then boom, that’s when the bomb went off.”

An explosion from a bomb planted by the Ku Klux Klan killed everyone except Rudolph that day.

She said through decades of trauma, anxiety, PTSD, and pain — forgiveness is what saved her life.

“Those Klans that bombed the church, I forgave them for what they did because sometimes people do things,” Rudolph said. “And the devil leads them to do these things because I had to forgive them. I just hope before they passed that they got it right with God.”

