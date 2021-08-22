Support Local Businesses
Cup goes to Racing Louisville with dramatic win over Bayern Munich

Racing Louisville FC
Racing Louisville FC(Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The inaugural Women’s Cup international soccer competition ended in thrilling fashion as the home team, Racing Louisville FC, defeated Bayern Munich 7-6 in penalty kicks.

The match was even at two-all at the end of regulation.

Racing’s Yuki Nagasoto scored a goal to give her team a 2-1 advantage but Bayern rallied to knot it up 2-2.

So the Cup would be decided by penalty kicks and after several PK’s, it came down to the two goalies. Racing’s Katie Lund, on for an injured Michelle Betos, finally delivered with her kick. Then, Lund had to turn around and get the stop, and she indeed blocked the final attempt by Bayern to clinch the championship.

“I mean it’s unreal. To play in a stadium like this with the fans,” said Lund. " All my teammates have really worked hard for this and I couldn’t be more grateful to be on this team with these girls.”

" I can’t put into words what this means for the city,” said jubilant Racing head coach Christy Holly. ‘Never mind Racing Louisville, nevermind Soccer Holdings. You’ve got Bayern Munich, one of the most iconic clubs in the world here on our home surface and we went toe-to-toe with them.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

