Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Drier, hot and humid Sunday

Another hot and humid day expected today. (Source: Pixabay)
Another hot and humid day expected today. (Source: Pixabay)((Source:Pixabay))
By Justin Logan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog early Sunday morning
  • Hot and dry weather early this week
  • Storm chances rise late in the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High pressure starts to build into the region today lowering storm chances and leading to a partly cloudy sky. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s in the Louisville metro.

Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s.

The heat continues to increase as we kick off a new workweek. Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values getting close to 100 degrees.

A few clouds from time to time Monday night. Expect another warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.

We’ll keep highs in the mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday as heat index values continue their peak near 100 degrees in the afternoons. Storm chances will rise late next week as a front approaches the area, only trimming off a few degrees from our hot high temperatures.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Shelby Park shootings occurred within 10 minutes late Friday night.
64-year-old man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Shelby Park
Shelbyville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday on...
Shelby County murder-suicide under investigation by police
Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police...
Fighting near stands causes Western High School to forfeit Friday’s game
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
25-year-old shot, killed near Old Louisville identified by coroner
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

Latest News

Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/21 6PM
Hokey Weather Facts 8/19/21
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/18
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/17
WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog - clipped version