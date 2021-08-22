FORECAST: Drier, hot and humid Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog early Sunday morning

Hot and dry weather early this week

Storm chances rise late in the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High pressure starts to build into the region today lowering storm chances and leading to a partly cloudy sky. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s in the Louisville metro.

Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s.

The heat continues to increase as we kick off a new workweek. Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values getting close to 100 degrees.

A few clouds from time to time Monday night. Expect another warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.

We’ll keep highs in the mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday as heat index values continue their peak near 100 degrees in the afternoons. Storm chances will rise late next week as a front approaches the area, only trimming off a few degrees from our hot high temperatures.

