Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes,...
FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189. The agency said Sunday that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug. 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding, but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points.

Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Shelby Park shootings occurred within 10 minutes late Friday night.
64-year-old man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Shelby Park
Shelbyville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday on...
Shelby County murder-suicide under investigation by police
Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police...
Fighting near stands causes Western High School to forfeit Friday’s game
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
25-year-old shot, killed near Old Louisville identified by coroner
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

Latest News

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
Justin Slater, 28, was charged with attempted murder and theft of a firearm, KSP stated in the...
Henry County man charged with attempted murder in shooting investigation
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Henri heads Northeast as millions gird for winds, flooding
Source: Pixabay
Serious crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder blocking all lanes