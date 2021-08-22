Henry County man charged with attempted murder in shooting investigation
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested one man in connection to a shooting in Henry County Saturday morning.
According to a release, troopers responded to Bethlehem Road in Bethlehem, Kentucky around 8:31 a.m. Saturday on calls of a man shot in the area.
Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Justin Slater, was in an altercation with the victim, 56-year-old Benjamin Wilson, when Wilson was shot a single time in the shoulder.
Slater was found at his home and arrested by police without incident. He was charged with attempted murder and theft of a firearm, KSP stated in the release.
Investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 5 detectives.
