Henry County man charged with attempted murder in shooting investigation

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested one man in connection to a shooting in Henry County Saturday morning.

According to a release, troopers responded to Bethlehem Road in Bethlehem, Kentucky around 8:31 a.m. Saturday on calls of a man shot in the area.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Justin Slater, was in an altercation with the victim, 56-year-old Benjamin Wilson, when Wilson was shot a single time in the shoulder.

Slater was found at his home and arrested by police without incident. He was charged with attempted murder and theft of a firearm, KSP stated in the release.

Investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 5 detectives.

