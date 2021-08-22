Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

ISP: Marijuana grow operation found in Perry Co.

Marijuana plants in Perry Co.
Marijuana plants in Perry Co.(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a marijuana grow operation was discovered Saturday in Perry County.

Troopers say several marijuana plants, as well as meth and other controlled substances, were found.

State Troopers say they helped the Perry County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

They did not list any arrests but say the case has been forwarded to the Perry County Prosecutors Office.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
Two Shelby Park shootings occurred within 10 minutes late Friday night.
64-year-old man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Shelby Park
Shelbyville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday on...
Shelby County murder-suicide under investigation by police
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
25-year-old shot, killed near Old Louisville identified by coroner
Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police...
Fighting near stands causes Western High School to forfeit Friday’s game

Latest News

Ellis Park barn fire
Barn destroyed by fire at Ellis Park
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
Rachel Ritchie pushes to build inclusive splash park
Hardin County teen seeks to build up all-accessible playground
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
The victim told police he had been sitting on his porch on North 19th Street when someone in a...
Man shot by passing vehicle in Portland, police investigating