Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lawmakers react to supreme court ruling limiting Gov. Beshear’s executive power

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled Governor Andy Beshear’s executive powers over COVID-19 regulations are now at the mercy of the state’s Republican-led general assembly.

It is a complete reversal from a circuit court order that sided with the governor.

In February, the General Assembly passed bills that aimed to take away the governor’s ability to issue COVID-related orders.

An order from Franklin Circuit Court that said those bills wouldn’t become law.

Now, the Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Republican efforts to stymie the governor.

The injunction granted by Franklin Circuit Court that prevented earlier bills from becoming law will now have to be dissolved.

That means the governor will not be able to close schools as long as they’re following health guidelines, or reenact state-wide mask mandates.

Also, after 30 days, Beshear’s emergency actions can now be extended only by the general assembly.

That concerns a lot of Democratic lawmakers in the state.

”We can only vote January through April. We’re not even in session,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville. “Do you really want 138 people from two different chambers deciding whether something’s an emergency?”

Republican members of the general assembly have shown confidence that this would be the end result.

A joint statement from Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers said, “The General Assembly has made it clear on numerous occasions that its disagreements with Governor Beshear were founded in process. This fact is affirmed throughout today’s decision.”

Senator McGarvey said now is no time to play politics with the power is back in the hands of the general assembly.

“Now we have to work together,” said McGarvey. “We have to keep kids in school. We have to keep people safe and businesses open. We need to do that in a very responsible way.”

Republican Leadership said the general assembly will continue to work to maintain both the safety and rights of all Kentuckians and they stand ready to work with the governor.

In order to get the general assembly to meet outside of their normal window, the governor would have to call a special session.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Shelby Park shootings occurred within 10 minutes late Friday night.
64-year-old man dies after being found shot in crashed car in Shelby Park
Shelbyville Police Department confirmed officers responded to a call of shots fired Friday on...
Shelby County murder-suicide under investigation by police
Western High School’s first week high school football matchup ended in forfeit after police...
Fighting near stands causes Western High School to forfeit Friday’s game
A deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Burnett Avenue in the...
25-year-old shot, killed near Old Louisville identified by coroner
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Senator Mitch McConnell addressed a group of business leaders in Richmond Wednesday afternoon....
McConnell on Afghanistan: ‘This has been an unmitigated disaster...’
COVID-19 vaccines.
As a polio survivor, Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to urge COVID vaccinations
A state representative calls for an end to the commonwealth’s mask mandate for schools and...
Ky. Rep. pre-files bill prohibiting mask mandate in schools, child care centers