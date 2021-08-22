Lawmakers react to supreme court ruling limiting Gov. Beshear’s executive power

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled Governor Andy Beshear’s executive powers over COVID-19 regulations are now at the mercy of the state’s Republican-led general assembly.

It is a complete reversal from a circuit court order that sided with the governor.

In February, the General Assembly passed bills that aimed to take away the governor’s ability to issue COVID-related orders.

An order from Franklin Circuit Court that said those bills wouldn’t become law.

Now, the Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Republican efforts to stymie the governor.

The injunction granted by Franklin Circuit Court that prevented earlier bills from becoming law will now have to be dissolved.

That means the governor will not be able to close schools as long as they’re following health guidelines, or reenact state-wide mask mandates.

Also, after 30 days, Beshear’s emergency actions can now be extended only by the general assembly.

That concerns a lot of Democratic lawmakers in the state.

”We can only vote January through April. We’re not even in session,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville. “Do you really want 138 people from two different chambers deciding whether something’s an emergency?”

Republican members of the general assembly have shown confidence that this would be the end result.

A joint statement from Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers said, “The General Assembly has made it clear on numerous occasions that its disagreements with Governor Beshear were founded in process. This fact is affirmed throughout today’s decision.”

Senator McGarvey said now is no time to play politics with the power is back in the hands of the general assembly.

“Now we have to work together,” said McGarvey. “We have to keep kids in school. We have to keep people safe and businesses open. We need to do that in a very responsible way.”

Republican Leadership said the general assembly will continue to work to maintain both the safety and rights of all Kentuckians and they stand ready to work with the governor.

In order to get the general assembly to meet outside of their normal window, the governor would have to call a special session.

