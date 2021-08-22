LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are currently working a deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North Sunday morning.

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 9:18 a.m. to I-65 North near mile marker 123, heading toward the Gene Snyder exit, on reports of a vehicle collision.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley revealed that a jeep struck a semi-truck that was pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway.

The collision caused the jeep to hit a second semi-truck that was also traveling north on I-65, Smiley said.

The driver of the jeep and three passengers were ejected from their vehicle. Two victims who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were transported to University Hospital. One person is currently listed in critical condition.

The jeep’s driver and passengers’ ages and genders have not been released.

Both semi-truck drivers were not injured.

Officials have blocked all lanes and shoulders of I-65 northbound as the scene is investigated and cleared. Police said I-65 North near the Bullitt County line is expected to be closed for another four to five hours.

Alternate routes are advised.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.