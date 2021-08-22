LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is conducting a death investigation after an unresponsive 2-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon and later died.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police and EMS were sent to the 8800 block of Hudson Lane around 1 p.m. Sunday, where a 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive.
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
No other details were provided by police.
A death investigation is underway by LMPD’s Homicide Unit, and witnesses are currently being interviewed to determine the cause of the child’s death.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.