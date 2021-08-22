LMPD: Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a shooting in a Fern Creek apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD Third Division Major Micah Scheu confirmed officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting.

An adult man had been found shot at the location, and EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

