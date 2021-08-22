Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting in a Fern Creek apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed William Woods Jr., from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

LMPD Third Division Major Micah Scheu said officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting.

The victim, later identified as Woods, had been found shot at the location. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.