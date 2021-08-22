Support Local Businesses
Man shot by passing vehicle in Portland, police investigating

The victim told police he had been sitting on his porch on North 19th Street when someone in a...
The victim told police he had been sitting on his porch on North 19th Street when someone in a vehicle driving by shot at him.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after being shot at by a passing vehicle in the Portland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North 19th Street on reports of shots fired in the area, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Investigators found an adult man who had been shot multiple times, police confirmed. The victim told police he had been sitting on his porch when someone in a vehicle driving by shot at him.

The victim was sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive. No details were provided on possible suspects, and investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

