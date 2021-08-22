Serious crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder blocking all lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are currently working a multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North Sunday morning.

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 9:18 a.m. to I-65 North near mile marker 123, heading toward the Gene Snyder exit, on reports of a vehicle collision.

TRIMARC is reporting three vehicles involved. There is no word on victims or injuries at this time.

Officials have blocked all lanes and shoulders of I-65 northbound as the scene is investigated and cleared. Alternate routes are advised.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.