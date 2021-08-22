Stoops addresses charges against his six players

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After Saturday’s scrimmage, UK head coach Mark Stoops held a press conference and was asked about the criminal charges against six of his players.

Wildcats Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams are charged with burglary. Tisdale also faces a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims. The players pled not guilty on Friday. These charges result from a March 6 incident at a party in Lexington. The players are currently on suspension.

After a UK investigation back in the spring, the University decided to suspend the players and they were not allowed to particpate with the team for eleven weeks. They were later reinstated for pre-season drills.

“It’s something we have to weed through,” said Stoops. “I’m not sure when they’ll be back. The legal process needs to play out to see in this discovery if it’s something we didn’t know about. They deserve an opportunity to defend themselves so we’ll let that process play out,” Stoops added.

Court documents obtained by The Associated Press revealed that the players had a “physical altercation with multiple occupants of the residence” that left many of the occupants injured. This latest information surfaced earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.