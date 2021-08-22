Twin babies swept away in catastrophic floodwaters

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service reported catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee Saturday.

Two 7-month-old babies were swept away by floodwater in Waverly Saturday morning, CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reported.

The twins’ grandmother, Angie Cason, said the floodwater caused by heavy rain had hit their apartment complex early Saturday. Cason said her daughter and son-in-law were at the complex with their four children when the rain suddenly hit.

The mother said she was swept away but had managed to make it back to safety. The father grabbed the 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rieligh, along with their 5-year-old and 19-month-old siblings. Shortly after, Cason said the force of the water tore the twins from his arms, NewsChannel 5 reported.

The babies reportedly went under and disappeared. After a search, their bodies were discovered close to one another by first responders.

A GoFundMe page has been made to assist with funeral expenses.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at least 30 people have been reported missing in the county, according to Nashville news outlets.

National Weather Service Nashville meteorologist Krissy Hurley told The Tennessean the area received “about 20-25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning.

At least 22 people have died due to floodwaters, including the twins.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.