Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school

Artist rendering of the new JCPS West Broadway elementary school.
Artist rendering of the new JCPS West Broadway elementary school.(Source: Luckett & Farley)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be the first new school to come to West Louisville since 1952. Those who live in the neighborhood tell WAVE 3 News what they hope to see from the project at the corner of 18th and Broadway.

For the business that were open and buildings that weren’t empty, business owners see a new vision for West Broadway. They see it in the new 79,000 square foot school.

Lorenzo Curry owns Divine Care, a transportation service helping those with extra needs get around.

“That’ll be a great thing for the community,” Curry said. “I know they’ve been trying to revitalize everything going on down here. For the kids, make sure everybody’s safe hopefully that will pick up with the YMCA.”

Curry said business is up since the new Republic Bank Foundation YMCA opened in 2019 and he hopes the new school will only add to the momentum.

Broadway business owners WAVE 3 News spoke with said children truly are the future for the neighborhood. Terryl McCray grew up in Louisville and moved her insurance agency to West Broadway.

“We love working with the kids and hopefully we’ll be able to work with some of the parents,” McCray said. “Hopefully, things will increase as far as security and cleaning up the neighborhood. I want them to be able to see thriving businesses come to this area and know they have a place to go and increase their ability to become business owners themselves.”

McCray and Curry said they’re excited anytime anything positive comes to the neighborhood.

“Just safety first,” Curry said. “A cleaner community and I think everything else will come with time.”

The new school, which doesn’t have a name yet. is scheduled to open in 2023. The new building can support 650 students. Those along the West Broadway strip hope the new building builds new opportunities.

