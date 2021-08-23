Car found crashed, burned after armed carjacking in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is warning people to be aware in parking lots after he was held at gunpoint and robbed.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Aug 21 while Jared Sease said he was going to work at the Middletown Walmart on Shelbyville Road.

Sease said he got out of his new 2021 Kia K5 when he was approached by two masked men in hoodies. He said one man held a gun to his chest while the other pointed a gun at his head.

“I look up and look the guy right in the face,” Sease said. “He’s obviously screaming, and I couldn’t really figure out what was going on.”

He said one man left in his car while the other man drove away in a black Dodge Charger or Challenger.

Sease said the parking lot was busy and he was surrounded by friends, but it happened so quickly that nobody knew what was going on.

He was still in shock two days later.

“It was pretty surreal, honestly,” he said. “It really didn’t kick in until after the fact when I was on the phone with police. That’s when my adrenaline really kicked in after everything was done. It just happened so fast.”

He said the men also got away with his phone and wallet. He said Louisville Metro Police Department officers the car was found a few hours later, but it was crashed and burned.

There are unconfirmed reports of a similar carjacking that happened earlier that night at the Kohl’s in Springhurst.

LMPD has not responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for details on either incident.

