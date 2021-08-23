Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Long week of intense heat and humidity

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Actual highs in the mid to upper 90s the next few days
  • HUMIDITY: The heat index will climb to near 102° at times; perhaps higher.
  • RAIN CHANCES: Quite low until the late week and toward the end of the month with a couple of fronts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rivaling the hottest of the year (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index won’t be out of control, however, it won’t take much for 100-102 degrees to be reached.

A few clouds from time to time Monday night. Expect another warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.

The very hot air remains in place Tuesday with at least a few more clouds at times but it will do little to help with the heat.

Warm once again tonight with a few clouds around.

