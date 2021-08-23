Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/23

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shew, some hot stuff the next few days! Please take it easy out there!

Highs well into the 90s that will push us to near-record levels and the heat index that will push us to Heat Advisory levels at times. Just keep taking those extra precautions if you have to be outside that we have had to practice many times as of late.

The video will look closer at this pattern and how it looks to evolve toward the start of September...

