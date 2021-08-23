Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
By Brandon Robinson and Lexington Herald Leader
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he is canceling his executive order from earlier this month that requires students to wear masks in schools.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the governor did not immediately comment on the action or whether a state Board of Education emergency regulation requiring a mask mandate for students for this school year will remain in effect.

The news comes following the Kentucky Supreme Court’s decision on Saturday ruled new laws limiting the governor’s executive powers will stand and ordered a lower court to dissolve the injunction that stopped them from going into effect.

This is a developing story.

