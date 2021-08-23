Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: ‘We fail when we don’t require universal masking’ in schools

119 of 120 Kentucky counties now in ‘red zone’
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that 119 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are currently in the red zone due to spread of the Delta variant.

“The next couple weeks to couple months, looks like they are going to be very, very rough,” Beshear said.

Beshear said the past week has been the third highest week of cases ever in the commonwealth, and the highest positivity rate in the past few months.

“You can see the Delta variant spreads faster than anything we have seen before,” Beshear said.

On Monday, there were a total of 2,596 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the commonwealth.

Hospitals are also reporting record numbers of patients hospitalized, in the ICU and on ventilators, based on census data reported to the state.

As 20.6 percent of cases reported are from 18-year-olds or younger, Beshear stressed the importance of having masks within schools.

“I want to make sure that we know what happens when we don’t mask in schools,” Beshear said. “Regardless of whose decision it is to make. We fail when we don’t require universal masking.”

Over the weekend, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled laws limiting the governor’s executive powers stand. With the decision, Beshear canceled an executive order that required masks in schools.

Still, Beshear provided examples of school districts having to quarantine amid spread of the Delta variant among students, many of whom are under 12 and cannot receive a vaccine.

“This is a shutdown,” Beshear said, pointing at an example of a West Texas school district that quarantined for two weeks. “It’s just COVID did it instead of anybody else. Let’s just remember what happens, I mean we know how quickly the Delta variant spreads, especially among unvaccinated individuals. You put a whole class of kids that can’t be vaccinated or who aren’t vaccinated together, this is the only outcome.”

Beshear said while his decisions would be more limited in scope, he would continue working with legislation and the National Guard and FEMA to provide COVID assistance.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with students
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Latest News

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with students
Gov. Beshear pleads with Warren Co. Schools
WATCH LIVE : Gov. Beshear’s August 23 COVID Delta variant briefing
Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new...
JCPS breaks ground on first West Louisville school in over 20 years