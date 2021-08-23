Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

JCPS breaks ground on first West Louisville school in over 20 years

Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new...
Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new school.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since the turn of the century, a new school is being built in West Louisville.

Jefferson County Public Schools broke ground on the school Monday.

“Students who have the least in their homes are going to have the most supports and resources in their school buildings,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Pollio said the investment is long overdue. The $28 million elementary school on West Broadway and 18th Street will be attached to the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

Artist rendering of the new JCPS West Broadway elementary school.
Artist rendering of the new JCPS West Broadway elementary school.(Source: Luckett & Farley)

Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new school.

Students like Harmony, from Wheatley, are excited.

”There might be a lot of cool people there, and the school is probably very nice,” Harmony said, “it’s probably a good school too.”

Pollio said it’s exciting seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces and added there’s a lot more to be done.

“It’s just been too long in JCPS where we haven’t invested in our facilities and we’re starting to change that,” Pollio said.

The school is expected to open in 2023. You can view rendering of the school here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
The victim told police he had been sitting on his porch on North 19th Street when someone in a...
Man shot by passing vehicle in Portland, police investigating
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Gov. Beshear pleads with Warren Co. Schools
WATCH LIVE : Gov. Beshear’s August 23 COVID Delta variant briefing
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, August 23, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, August 23, 2021
Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 18.
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
The heat continues to increase as we kick off a new workweek.
FORECAST: Several days with highs in the 90s