JCPS breaks ground on first West Louisville school in over 20 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since the turn of the century, a new school is being built in West Louisville.

Jefferson County Public Schools broke ground on the school Monday.

“Students who have the least in their homes are going to have the most supports and resources in their school buildings,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Pollio said the investment is long overdue. The $28 million elementary school on West Broadway and 18th Street will be attached to the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

Artist rendering of the new JCPS West Broadway elementary school. (Source: Luckett & Farley)

Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new school.

Students like Harmony, from Wheatley, are excited.

”There might be a lot of cool people there, and the school is probably very nice,” Harmony said, “it’s probably a good school too.”

Pollio said it’s exciting seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces and added there’s a lot more to be done.

“It’s just been too long in JCPS where we haven’t invested in our facilities and we’re starting to change that,” Pollio said.

The school is expected to open in 2023. You can view rendering of the school here.

