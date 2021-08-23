Support Local Businesses
Lexington-bound flight returns to gate after passenger refuses to wear mask

Masks are still required to fly in an airplane. (File image)
Masks are still required to fly in an airplane. (File image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Delta passenger created a stir when she was escorted off a flight heading into Lexington from Atlanta.

She refused to wear her mask, even after flight attendants reminded her it’s a federal mandate.

For frequent flyer Father Jim Sichko, his Monday afternoon plane trip into Lexington hit a bumpy start before takeoff.

“We went around the runway and we went back to our gate. It was at that time the pilot told us to remain in our seats and he would update us,” Father Sichko said.

The baggage claim was full of irritated travelers who departed Delta flight 1088, almost 40 minutes late, because a passenger refused to wear her mask.

“It’s very frustrating because I find it’s very selfish of people. You know before you get onto the airplane, you have to check several boxes before you can even print your boarding passes. It’s just a sign of immaturity,” Father Sichko said.

Not only that, refusing to wear your mask on a flight is a federal offense. You can face fines ranging from $250 to $1,500.

“It’s that whole selfish aspect. This virus is not just about me. It’s about others. If you decide to fly or be on an air carrier, you know you have to wear a mask,” Father Sichko said.

Father Sichko said it was a young woman refusing to wear her mask. A Delta spokesperson tells us the passenger deplaned voluntarily and without further incident, but not before she left her fellow travelers with delayed schedules, and a few headaches.

“Don’t waste my time, don’t waste others’ time. There are much more important things to be done,” Father Sichko said.

The Delta spokesperson tells us they continue to enforce the federal mask mandates in place for the safety of their employees and customers.

