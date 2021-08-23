Support Local Businesses
LIVE NOW: JCPS breaks ground on new elementary school in West Louisville

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will be joined by members of the JCPS Board and the community for the groundbreaking of a new elementary school in West Louisville.

The new school will be built at 18th and Broadway behind the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

You can watch the groundbreaking ceremony in the video player below.

