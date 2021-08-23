LIVE NOW: JCPS breaks ground on new elementary school in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will be joined by members of the JCPS Board and the community for the groundbreaking of a new elementary school in West Louisville.

The new school will be built at 18th and Broadway behind the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

