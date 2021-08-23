Support Local Businesses
LMPD investigating Park Hill neighborhood fatal shooting

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died in an overnight shooting in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue.

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, said officers responding to the 911 call found a man who had been fatally wounded.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

