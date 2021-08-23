LMPD investigating Park Hill neighborhood fatal shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died in an overnight shooting in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue.
Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, said officers responding to the 911 call found a man who had been fatally wounded.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No arrests have been made in the case.
