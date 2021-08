LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD says a man was killed Sunday evening in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The calls came in around 7:45 pm.

Police found a man who’d been shot near the 3800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

The victim died at the scene. LMPD says all parties are accounted for in the shooting.

