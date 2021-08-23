Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The next host of “Jeopardy” is Mayim Bialik. Well, temporarily, anyway.

Sources at the show say Bialik has been tapped to tape several weeks’ worth of the game show.

That comes after recently selected host Mike Richards stepped down after offensive remarks he previously made on a podcast surfaced.

Bialik had been slated to only host “Jeopardy!” prime time specials before stepping in to host the main show.

But it may not be so temporary.

One source said Sony executives are considering making her permanent host if she can figure out how to work on the show while also shooting her Fox sit-com “Call Me Kat.”

Bialik is best known for her starring roles on “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

She took more than a decade off from acting when she graduated high school and earned a PhD in neuroscience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
The victim told police he had been sitting on his porch on North 19th Street when someone in a...
Man shot by passing vehicle in Portland, police investigating
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Fight between students and employee at Moore High School caught on camera
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Fight between students and employee at Moore High School caught on camera
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine