Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

vaccine
vaccine
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana is the only state where private companies can not require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Benefis Health Systems announced such a mandate earlier this year that had to be rescinded once Governor Gianforte signed a new law in may stating that’s not allowed.

State health professionals said it’s a “travesty” that this is no longer an option for employers as active cases are nearing 3,500.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with students
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Latest News

Artist rendering of the new JCPS West Broadway elementary school.
Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school
Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school
Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school
Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new...
JCPS breaks ground on first West Louisville school in over 20 years
Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new...
JCPS breaks ground on first West Louisville school in over 20 years
Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge