Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana is the only state where private companies can not require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Benefis Health Systems announced such a mandate earlier this year that had to be rescinded once Governor Gianforte signed a new law in may stating that’s not allowed.

State health professionals said it’s a “travesty” that this is no longer an option for employers as active cases are nearing 3,500.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.