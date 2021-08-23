Support Local Businesses
New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Cuomo: Attorney general report was a political firecracker