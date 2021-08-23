‘Our worst fears came true’: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a 4-year-old girl who went missing in her Warren County neighborhood Sunday has come to a tragic end.

Dive teams found the body of Emrie Schandorf-Woode in a pond at the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 just before 8 p.m., according to Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes.

Emrie liked to go to the pond to feed the fish, he said.

“Our worst fears came true,” the chief said, fighting back tears at times as he announced the heartbreaking development. “This sucks. This just sucks. She was four years old.”

Ring camera footage showed Emrie was last seen about noon, barefoot and going down her driveway, the chief said in an earlier news conference.

Multiple agencies responded to assist Hamilton Township police search for Emrie: the FBI, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Dive Rescue & Recovery Team, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mason police.

The coroner determined her cause of death was drowning.

“We gotta keep the family in our thoughts and prayers because you can imagine, those of you that have kids, I have kids about that age, and it sucks,” he said.

A small memorial for 4 year old Emrie Schandorf-Woode was created near the pond where her body was found.



The toddler was reported missing yesterday.

Her body was found around 8 last night.https://t.co/CpWckcgYBF pic.twitter.com/k5GFY1AuVy — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) August 23, 2021

In a statement Sunday night, the Little Miami School District said Emrie would have entered preschool soon.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we share the tragic news of the death of one of our young Panthers, four-year-old, Emrie Schandorf-Woode, who would have entered Preschool in just a few short weeks. Every young death is tragic, but it is so profoundly heartbreaking to lose a precious child this young.

“Counselors at each school building are available for any student or staff in need of grief and mental health support.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the Shandorf-Woode family & friends during this time. Panther Nation let us come together & lift them up.”

Earlier, in a tweet, police said: “We are utilizing K9 units, drones, and foot searches in an attempt to locate the location of Emrie. We are asking residents in and around 22/3, Cochran, Vista Ridge, and Zoar Road to keep an eye out. Please check your Ring cameras. If you see her, please call 911.”

Chief Hughes said earlier the situation didn’t rise to the level of an Amber Alert because they have no indication she was abducted.

The police chief repeatedly thanked and praised the community for their support during the hours-long search.

Neighbors immediately offered to help look for Emrie.

Food and water appeared for first responders and searchers.

“The community has been phenomenal. You can see the food and the water stuff. Everybody’s coming together,” the chief said earlier Sunday.

“Hamilton Township is a very quiet, safe and close-knit community, so you can just see from the outpouring of support here when something like this happens everyone comes together and that’s exactly what they are doing.”

Hamilton Twp Administrator Brent Centers says multiple first responders are on scene searching for the child.

They are scouring Turning Leaf subdivision and adjacent ones

A drone also is up@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4YcwNREphY — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 22, 2021

