Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a birthday party or playdate.(Pexels)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many children are back in school and invitations to birthday parties and playdates are likely once again rolling in, many parents are probably concerned about how to keep their unvaccinated children safe against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a birthday party or playdate.

As an infectious disease specialist from Norton Children’s Hospital, Dr. Daniel Blatt said that parents must weigh the risks and benefits of certain group activities.

“In terms of birthday parties and playdates, it’s tough because everyone wants their kids interacting with other children,” Blatt said. “No one wants to isolate their children. It’s always a choice parents have to make in terms of what the risk-benefit is. To be honest, most people won’t remember the birthday party if your child is in the ICU.”

The best protection against Delta, Blatt said, is masking and vaccination if a child is eligible. He added that activities outdoors are safer than those indoors.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with students
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Latest News

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear: ‘We fail when we don’t require universal masking’ in schools
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications