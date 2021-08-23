Police attempt to locate homicide suspect caught on camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is searching for the suspect of a homicide in the Lyndon neighborhood on August 14.

Pictures and videos were released of a person of interest in the case where a man was shot and killed in the 9900 block of LaGrange Road.

Police confirmed Kyle Michael Elzy, 27, died at the scene of the shooting that morning around 7:15 a.m.

The video shows security footage of a man walking out of a gas station wearing a black T-shirt, blue jean shorts and black tennis shoes with red socks.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

