Proposed ordinance would end alcohol sales at 2 a.m.

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -(WAVE) - A Louisville Metro councilwoman has filed an ordinance that would reduce the hours for sale of alcohol in Louisville by two hours.

District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong says the proposed ordinance would be a temporary rollback of the hours from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. She called it part of a broader effort to curb violent crime in the city.

The district Chambers Armstrong represents includes the Bardstown Road corridor, which is home to many popular nightspots. Areas near some Bardstown Road nightspots have been the scene of late night violent crime in recent months.

In a media release announcing the ordinance, Chambers Armstrong said it was filed after meetings with “various stakeholders about the late-night gun violence and other issues along Bardstown Road related to people being out late.”

If the ordinance is passed by the Louisville Metro Council it would take effect seven days later and run through December 30, 2021. The Metro Council could extend the ordinance an additional six months if they act before the Dec. 30 date.

