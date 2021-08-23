Support Local Businesses
Stoops is in Louisville for UK Kickoff luncheon

UK head coach Mark Stoops
UK head coach Mark Stoops(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just days after six University of Kentucky football players were arraigned on charges of first degree burglary and one was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, Cats head coach Mark Stoops was in Louisville for the annual Kickoff Luncheon.

He went right to the podium to make a statement.

“Our team has worked exceptionally hard. I know there’s a few things going on out there right now that we will get straight. I promise you. I love this team,” Stoops told the crowd over just over 500. “I love these players. None of them are perfect, that’s for sure, we don’t even pretend to be, but you’re gonna love this team. It’s a fantastic group. We’ll get through a couple little hiccups that are in the road right now, but I anticipate we’ll get through those just fine and get everybody back on the football field playing.”

The luncheon was held at Churchill Downs with a private reception for sponsors in the Turf Club and the program on millionaires row.

UK associate head coach coach Vince Marrow and defensive coordinator Brad White joined Stoops.

Eight days ago, Stoops announced that Penn State grad transfer Will Levis will be the Cats starting quarterback.

“Will is a very stong leader, first and foremost, which would need at that position, that’s for sure,” Stoops said. “He’s a great leader. Graduated from college. Graduated from Penn State in three years, so he’s a very bright young man, but he’s also go a big arm. It’s always, a lot of times that’s the first you’re looking for but he’s a big, has a big, strong arm. He’s very big in stature as well, so he’s quick. He’s very sudden. His movements are fast. He sets up in the pocket fast, can deliver the football, so you can do a lot of things with him, but I really love just his approach. The team has really responded very well to him so it’s an exciting time.”

The Cats open the season on Saturday, September 2, hosting Louisiana Monroe at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

