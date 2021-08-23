Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Two south Louisville businesses ransacked in unsolved burglary

Two south Louisville business owners are reeling after their shops are ransacked, leaving...
Two south Louisville business owners are reeling after their shops are ransacked, leaving behind a mess.(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This past weekend brought havoc for Tickled Pink and Southside Auto Sales.

On Sunday, both south Louisville businesses arrived to find broken windows and the insides of their stores turned upside down.

“36 years, we almost lost our business from COVID, my husband battling cancer,” Tickled Pink owner Tony Lechner said.

Lechner is once again picking up the pieces as his business was hit by criminals early Sunday morning.

“We came in and the whole back was ransacked,” Lechner said. “The register was thrown on the floor. They had yanked the cameras down so nothing can be recorded.”

He said the only thing he knows is missing is a small amount of cash from the register and about $600 in rolled coins.

“The counter is full of jewelry, nothing is gone except for the coins,” Lechner said.

Just down the road, the team over at Southside Auto Sales said they believe the same suspect hit them.

“Someone through a brick through the building, through the window there,” Southside Auto Sales manager Paul Tincher said. “He came in. actually I don’t think anything is missing.”

The folks at the auto shop were able to capture video of the guy they believe is behind both incidents.

LMPD has not yet provided an update on this investigation.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with students
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Latest News

Artist rendering of the new JCPS West Broadway elementary school.
Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school
Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school
Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school
Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new...
JCPS breaks ground on first West Louisville school in over 20 years
Wheatley and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School students will be among those coming to the new...
JCPS breaks ground on first West Louisville school in over 20 years
Many children are masking and taking precautions at school, but that may not happen at a...
Playdates and parties: Doctor urges parents to weigh risks, benefits of gatherings during Delta surge