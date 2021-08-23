Two south Louisville businesses ransacked in unsolved burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This past weekend brought havoc for Tickled Pink and Southside Auto Sales.

On Sunday, both south Louisville businesses arrived to find broken windows and the insides of their stores turned upside down.

“36 years, we almost lost our business from COVID, my husband battling cancer,” Tickled Pink owner Tony Lechner said.

Lechner is once again picking up the pieces as his business was hit by criminals early Sunday morning.

“We came in and the whole back was ransacked,” Lechner said. “The register was thrown on the floor. They had yanked the cameras down so nothing can be recorded.”

He said the only thing he knows is missing is a small amount of cash from the register and about $600 in rolled coins.

“The counter is full of jewelry, nothing is gone except for the coins,” Lechner said.

Just down the road, the team over at Southside Auto Sales said they believe the same suspect hit them.

“Someone through a brick through the building, through the window there,” Southside Auto Sales manager Paul Tincher said. “He came in. actually I don’t think anything is missing.”

The folks at the auto shop were able to capture video of the guy they believe is behind both incidents.

LMPD has not yet provided an update on this investigation.

