Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
The victim told police he had been sitting on his porch on North 19th Street when someone in a...
Man shot by passing vehicle in Portland, police investigating
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

The heat continues to increase as we kick off a new workweek.
FORECAST: Long week of intense heat and humidity
The Pentagon will issue guidance to make the COVID vaccine mandatory for members of the...
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine