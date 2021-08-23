Support Local Businesses
WATCH: Fight between students and employee at Moore High School caught on camera

New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C. Moore school.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C. Moore school.

The video posted on social media shows the adult and the student fighting on the ground. Another student appears to be trying to pull the adult off the student.

The fight goes on for about 30 seconds.

(WARNING: Video below contains violence, adult language. Viewer discretion advised.)

A large crowd then starts to gather the video shows. Another adult then intervenes as other students seem to join the fight.

The video was posted Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

