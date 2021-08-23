Support Local Businesses
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with students

New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C. Moore school.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS teacher at Marion C. Moore school. The employee is accused of using a racial slur during the altercation.

The video posted on social media shows the adult and the student fighting on the ground. Another student appears to be trying to pull the adult off the student.

A large crowd then starts to gather, the video shows. Another adult then intervenes as other students seem to join the fight. Students can be seen trying to pull the teacher off the student.

At one point, the teacher can be seen launching toward the student and pulling his hair.

(Story continues below video. — WARNING: Video below contains violence, adult language. Viewer discretion advised.)

The video was posted to social media on Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers showed up to the school as Black Lives Matter - Louisville protesters arrived. They told WAVE 3 News they were there based on what was allegedly said between the Moore teacher and students during the fight.

“It’s not OK, it’s not OK,” Johnathan Johnson with BLM - Louisville said. “We already are dealing with enough in this city. We already want answers for other things — justice for Breonna Taylor (and) everything else. So, while we’re fighting and doing that, this is what you choose to do?”

A JCPS spokesperson said the Moore employee involved in the fight will not be teaching as the district investigates the incident but did not elaborate further.

This story will be updated.

