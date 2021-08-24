Support Local Businesses
2 killed in fatal crash on I-65 North identified by coroner

The collision happened around 9:18 a.m. Sunday on I-65 North near mile marker 123, close to the Bullitt County line.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims killed in a crash on I-65 North over the weekend have been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Charles Nkumijegusenga, 28, and Tuyisenge Jiriberi, 26, both from Louisville, died due to blunt force trauma sustained in Sunday’s fatal collision on I-65 North, according to the coroner’s office.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed the collision happened around 9:18 a.m. on I-65 North near mile marker 123, close to the Bullitt County line.

A jeep, occupied by Nkumijegusenga and Jiriberi, stuck a semi-truck that was pulled over on the shoulder of the highway, police confirmed. That collision caused the jeep to hit a second semi-truck that was also traveling north on I-65.

The driver and three other passengers were ejected from the jeep. Nkumijegusenga and Jiriberi were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were sent to the hospital, where police last reported one was in critical condition.

No other details on the incident were provided at this time.

I-65 North was shut down for close to eight hours as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the collision.

