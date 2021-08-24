Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2 men injured in Southside neighborhood shooting

Two men have been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Southside neighborhood Monday...
Two men have been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Southside neighborhood Monday evening.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Southside neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers arrived to Colonial Oaks Drive around 8:15 p.m. and located a man who had been shot at the location. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A second adult man was found with lacerations on his head and was also sent to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
WATCH: Teacher accused of using racial slur at Moore HS during fight with students
Source: Pixabay
LMPD: 2 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-65 North approaching Gene Snyder
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.
LMPD: 2-year-old girl dies after being rushed to hospital, death investigation underway
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Oxford Court around 7 p.m. Saturday on reports of a...
Man killed in Fern Creek apartment complex shooting identified by officials
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision

Latest News

Pictures and videos were released of a person of interest in the case where a man was shot and...
Police attempt to locate homicide suspect caught on camera
Louisville Metro Police is searching for the suspect of a homicide in the Lyndon neighborhood...
Police attempt to locate homicide suspect caught on camera
The victim said the parking lot was busy when he was carjacked at gunpoint.
Car found crashed, burned after armed carjacking in east Louisville
It happened around 10 p.m. on Aug 21 while the victim said he was going to work at the...
Car found crashed, burned after armed carjacking in east Louisville