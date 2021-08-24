2 men injured in Southside neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Southside neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers arrived to Colonial Oaks Drive around 8:15 p.m. and located a man who had been shot at the location. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A second adult man was found with lacerations on his head and was also sent to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

