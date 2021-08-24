Support Local Businesses
Bellarmine requiring COVID vaccinations for all students, staff

Once at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines receives full FDA approval, Bellarmine University...
Once at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines receives full FDA approval, Bellarmine University will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated.(Bellarmine University)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A private Catholic university in Louisville is requiring all students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Bellarmine University’s COVID policy, students, faculty, and staff must get a vaccine if “at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines receives full FDA approval.”

All students, faculty, and staff will have 45 days to get vaccinated, according to Bellarmine University President Dr. Susan M. Donovan.

“With today’s FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Bellarmine University is enacting a previously-announced mandate that all members of our community must be fully vaccinated within 45 days,” Donovan said in a statement. “As a matter of public health, we must each do our part to ensure that we are not infecting ourselves or other members of our campus community.”

The Bellarmine COVID policy also says students and staff will be required to provide their status to school administration.

“It is proven that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they are widely available in our area,” the policy states. “Fully vaccinated people experience a high degree of protection from the virus, and there is evidence that they are much less likely to transmit the virus to others. Our ability to return to a near-normal fall semester is based on most members of our community being vaccinated.”

The policy allows staff and students to apply for a medical or religious exemption to avoid getting the COVID vaccine, and students studying entirely online may also apply for an exemption.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

