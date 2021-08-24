Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 4,638 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 547,657 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.89% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,335 are in kids 18 or younger.
Tuesday’s new case total is the fifth-highest report since the pandemic began.
There were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,575.
As of Tuesday, 2,014 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 589 are in the ICU, and 338 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.