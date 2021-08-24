Support Local Businesses
California officer fires at suspect but hits, kills innocent bystander

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GUADALUPE, Calif. (AP) - A California police officer accidentally killed a bystander while shooting at a suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the small Central Coast city of Guadalupe, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday.

Guadalupe police officers recognized a person at an intersection as a suspect with an outstanding felony arrest warrant, the office said.

An officer opened fire on the felony suspect but instead hit 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, of Guadalupe, a bystander who had been sitting in his car nearby. He died at the scene.

The felony suspect was arrested.

“The sequence of events that transpired after officers contacted the suspect is currently under investigation by the California Department of Justice,” the statement said.

Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash asked the sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation but detectives realized that the incident fell under a state law that requires the attorney general to investigate incidents of officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

“Chief Cash met personally with the Olvera-Preciado family to offer his condolences and to coordinate support services,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

