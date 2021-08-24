Support Local Businesses
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown

Crystal Rogers (Source: Family photo via Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman.

FBI Louisville says “based on information collected over the last year by the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, FBI Louisville is now conducting several searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.”

Supervisory Special Agent Tim Beam, the FBL Louisville Chief Division Counsel, said cadaver dogs are being used in the search. Beam said the agency is not releasing specific address of the search locations to protect the privacy of the homeowners. Those residents, Beam said, are not considered suspects.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Rogers was 35 when she was last seen on July 3, 2015 at the home she shared with her boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Her car was found two days later on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire. Her purse, cellphone and keys were inside the car.

In October 2015, Bardstown police named Brooks Houck a suspect in the case, and said Rogers was presumed dead. That same day, Houck’s brother, Nick Houck, was fired from his job as a police officer with Bardstown police.

Sherry Ballard, Rogers’ mother, told WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari that Brooks Houck was building homes in the area being searched at the time her daughter disappeared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

